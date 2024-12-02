Blazers Land $40.3M All-Star in Proposed Blockbuster Trade
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams around the NBA at the trade deadline. They hold a few players who hold interest around the league, giving themselves some power entering negotiations.
Portland has been trying to build themselves up and trades could help them gain some assets for the future.
In a proposed multi-team deal, the Trail Blazers receive a nice haul for some of the players that they have discussed trading previously. The deal would be between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.
Here is what the proposed deal would look like:
Trail Blazers receive: Guard Ben Simmons, guard Terance Mann, forward Kobe Brown, a 2025 first-round pick from the Nets, a 2025 first-round pick from the Clippers, and a 2027 first-round pick swap from the Clippers.
Clippers receive: Guard Dennis Schroder and center Robert Williams III
Nets receive: Forward P.J. Tucker, guard Anfernee Simons, forward Matisse Thybulle, a 2029 first-round draft pick from the Clippers, and a 2030 second-round draft pick from the Clippers
The Clippers land two win-now players as they try to go for a title with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Both Schroder and Williams III give them extra firepower and depth to compete in the Western Conference.
The Nets land a scoring guard in Simons, an expiring contract in Tucker, a potential trade chip in Thybulle, and a few draft picks. Brooklyn has been trying to rebuild for a while and they could be set up well with a few first-round picks down the line.
As for the Trail Blazers, they get a massive expiring contract in Simmons. It will give them some needed financial flexibility this summer as they look to get more competitive in the league.
Portland also lands a few first-round picks for this upcoming draft class, setting themselves up well to potnetually make a big splash. Mann can be a nice scoring guard for the Trail Blazers, replacing Simons but at a much cheaper cost.
This would be a massive deal for Portland, especially if they were able to move veteran forward Jerami Grant in a separate deal. Portland could clear the cap books and ready themselves to fully shift power in the West.
