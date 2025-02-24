Trail Blazers Have a Perfect Record When This Rare Feat Happens
The Portland Trail Blazers made an enormous statement win, thrashing the Charlotte Hornets 141-88 to snap a four-game losing streak in the franchise's largest victory to date.
The young Portland squad improves to 24-33 as they are sitting at the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference with a Play-In Tournament berth not too far away.
Being in any conversation remotely close to the playoffs was a distant dream before the start of the season, but the Trail Blazers have defied all expectations. Even some of their core pieces seem to think that the playoffs are a realistic feat before the year ends.
If Portland's aspirations are going to be met, there has been an interesting feat discovered by beat writer Casey Holdahl.
Holdahl reported a very positive statistic after the 53-point victory, "Portland is now 7-0 when they hold opponents to under 100 points this season."
There is obviously no recipe for success in the NBA, but it is promising to know that they are undefeated when the Trail Blazers have locked down their defense this season.
As for their playoff hopes, there is a lot more work to do in the air-tight Western Conference.
The Trail Blazers are 4.5 games back from the No. 10 seed, currently owned by the Sacramento Kings. With 25 games to go until the playoffs, there is hardly any room for error.
Looking ahead to the rest of the schedule, there is a very balanced mix of contenders and rebuilding clubs. The only constant must be successful play and holding opponents to as few points as possible.
One of Portland's breakout defensive stars this season is Toumani Camara.
Currently a sophomore in the NBA, Camara is averaging more blocks, steals, and rebounds than his rookie campaign. He is also averaging more minutes per game as he is proving himself as an every-night starter in the league.
The front office made it clear at the trade deadline that this is the squad of Portland's future by not making any deals. All fans can do now is hope that this current team keeps gelling together and winning key battles down the stretch.
