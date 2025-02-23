Trail Blazers Made Shocking Franchise History in Historic Win Over Hornets
The Portland Trail Blazers took down the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday in what ended up being the biggest win in team history. The final score was 141-88, with the Trail Blazers grabbing the largest win in franchise history.
The team also improved to being 7-0 this season when they held opponents under 100 points. It was a solid showing all around for the Trail Blazers and head coach Chauncey Billups was all smiles after the game.
“We’ve definitely been on the other side of that too many times as a group,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “This is what I just told our guys. And it feels good to be on this side of it. It just feels good to see our guys have so much success just playing the right way.”
Billups has seen the ups and downs of this team all season but their overall growth has been impressive. Portland has looked much more competitive this season and it has shown in their play on the court over the past few weeks.
Forward Toumani Camara was great for Portland, dropping 20 points in the win. His defensive effort on star guard LaMelo Ball was impressive and it helped set the tone for the Trail Blazers all game long.
Read more: Chauncey Billups Praises Blazers For Complete LaMelo Ball Shutdown
Ball was limited to just five points in the contest and the Hornets couldn't muster up much of anything. Entering the game, Billups said that Portland had circled Ball as a focal point for the defense to worry about.
“We really, really worried about LaMelo,” Billups said. “Toumani did an incredible job on him. It wasn’t just him, obviously, but it was his assignment.”
Portland improved its record to 24-33 for the year, sitting in 13th place within the Western Conference standings. While a playoff run is unlikely at this point, the Trail Blazers aren't completely giving up hope.
The team will continue to battle for the remainder of the regular season and let the chips fall as they may. This team has battled through different adversity this season and they have shown great resiliency throughout it all.
More Trail Blazers news:
Blazers HC Chauncey Billups Offers Harsh Critique of Donovan Clingan After Latest Start
Blazers Legend 'Blindsided' to be Hall of Fame Finalist 29 Years After Last Game
Blazers Notes: Billups Calls Out Team, Scoot Gets Real About Postseason Chances, More
For the latest Portland Trail Blazers news and notes, stay glued to Portland Trail Blazers On SI.