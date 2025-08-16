Blazers' Joe Cronin Awarded Shocking Ranking Among NBA GMs
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't had a defined plan over the last few years. Since trading Damian Lillard away a couple of years ago, they have been caught in the middle.
Joe Cronin was the man who decided to trade Lillard. He also hasn't been able to build a team that was either in the playoffs or in a true rebuild. That has now changed this offseason.
The Blazers now look like they have a defined plan. They are trying to make the playoffs, which will be tough in a loaded Western Conference. Because of that new plan, Cronin has gotten a surprising ranking among GMs.
Trail Blazers GM ranked 12th in NBA GM rankings
According to Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports, Cronin is the 12th-best GM in the league. He credits the hiring of Chauncey Billups and the recent direction that they decided to go in.
"Not a lot of at-bats. But Portland fans have to like the direction of this team. From Cronin's decisions, head coach Chauncey Billups fielded a competitive roster in the second half of last season, and the Blazers are positioned to keep that momentum going into this coming season."
The Blazers have built a roster that might actually be able to make noise in a couple of years once Damian Lillard returns from his torn Achilles tendon that he suffered in the playoffs.
The Portland Trail Blazers' play this season will determine Joe Cronin's true GM rank
As Rohrbach notes, how the Blazers play in the next couple of years will determine where Cronin truly deserves to be in these standings.
"How the Blazers emerge from this rebuild will ultimately dictate where Cronin deserves to be in these standings, but he has done good work to this point. Let's just hope the decision to trade for Jrue Holiday doesn't come back to bite him."
Portland needs to make sure that the young guys come along, especially Scoot Henderson. Henderson's development might shape Cronin's legacy.
This is the season they are hoping to see a jump in Henderson's play. Cronin would love to see some star tendencies from him this year.
