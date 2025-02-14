Should Blazers Give Head Coach Chauncey Billups New Contract Extension?
Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, a Hall of Fame point guard during his playing days, is in the midst of his fourth season with the team.
Prior to starting center Deandre Ayton being ruled out for a month with a left calf strain (per a Portland press release), the team was looking shockingly competitive. The Trail Blazers had gone on a stellar run starting in mid-January, winning 10 of 11 games to claw their way into the periphery of the Western Conference playoff race.
Still, fans seemed less than interested in giving Billups too much credit for his contributions.
Other fans had similar sentiments on X about giving Billups too much credit.
Portland has gone 105-197 during its three seasons-and-change under Billups, although even by the end of its two Damian Lillard-era seasons, the team was pretty openly trying to tank.
Now, the club has lost three games in a row heading into this weekend's All-Star break, all by double digits. Ayton got hurt in the first half of the Trail Blazers' first clash with the Denver Nuggets this week, and hasn't been back since.
Per Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, Billups at least wants to continue leading the team to its next era of playoff contention. He is currently something of a lame-duck coach, as he is currently in the final guaranteed season of contract with the team.
“A thousand percent, I definitely want to see it through,” Billups said of remaining with the club beyond the 2024-25 season. “It’s taken a whole lot to get to this point and I would hate to not be able to continue to lead this thing. But it’s not my decision.”
To his credit, Billups has helped improve the play of several young pieces during his tenure. The development of forward Toumani Camara, an unheralded late second-round pick in 2023-24, is perhaps the biggest feather in his cap. Shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, center Donovan Clingan, and forward Deni Avdija have all notably improved under his stewardship, too.
“Me personally, I definitely think that I’ve done enough,” Billups said. “But I’m also not about to petition for that. I’m not gonna do that. I feel like I’ve done enough. I feel like I’ve developed a ton myself, which needed to happen.”
