Blazers Timeline to Trade Deandre Ayton Reportedly Revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to figure out who is going to be with the franchise long-term. The Blazers have a lot of young guys at different positions, so figuring out who is going to be part of their core is a key objective for them the rest of the season.
One position where they have to figure some things out is at the center position. Right now, they have Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III, and Donovan Clingan on the roster at that spot.
Clingan was taken with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, so he's probably staying. They think he is the future at the center position.
Robert Williams III has had some injury issues and is someone who has been getting interest around the league. It's highly likely he's going to be traded at the deadline.
That leaves Ayton. The Blazers are trying to figure out if he is going to be part of their future after he was brought in during the three-team Damian Lillard trade.
If the Trail Blazers don't decide to get rid of Williams III, Ayton could be the odd man out. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, they could move from him in the offseason.
Ayton is an expensive player, making $34 million this season. He makes $35 million next season.
Because of that contract, and the fact that he hasn't produced at all this season, it would be hard for Portland to move him for any sort of value at the trade deadline.
It makes sense for them to wait until the offseason to see if they have any offers for the big man. He signed that massive deal with the Suns after the Pacers signed him to an offer sheet in restricted free agency.
Portland is going to be one of the main teams that the rest of the NBA is looking at as sellers. They don't have a realistic chance to make the playoffs, so they have to add assets to keep their rebuild going.
Ayton is averaging 13.9 points per game, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
