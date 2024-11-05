Blazers Injury Report: Pelicans $190M Star Game Status vs Portland Revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers have started out the new NBA season with a record of 2-5. While the record doesn't reflect it, Portland has looked much more competitive on the floor in their games so far.
They have kept games close against some teams and have looked like they are building something. The young core is growing with each game and Portland is estatic about their chances to develop into something special down the line.
They will be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night for the third time this season. The two teams split the first two games up at the Moda Center but the scene is now shifting over to Louisiana.
Portland is expecting the Smoothie King Center to be rocking so they will need to be on their toes at all times. New Orleans is a good team that can get their offensive attack going very easily.
However, they are currently banged up due to injuries so the Trail Blazers should look to take advantage. New Orleans will be missing star guard CJ McCollum, guard Dejounte Murray, forward Herb Jones, and forward Trey Murphy III for this game.
The Pelicans have been hit with multiple key injuries but they still have plenty of firepower to give the Trail Blazers some issues in this game. Forward Brandon Ingram can score almost at will and Portland will need to key in on him.
In addition, star Zion Williams missed the Pelicans last game due to a nagging hamstring injury. He has now missed two games this season as New Orleans tries to keep him healthy for the long season.
He will be out for this crucial game tonight
While New Orleans will be missing multiple players, Portland will also be without some pieces. Guard Shaedon Sharpe is out for this game due to a left shoulder injury that he suffered. Forward Matisse Thybulle is also out as he deals with right knee inflammation.
Portland will try to take advantage of all the injuries to New Orleans and pick up their third win of the season. They've come close to knocking off some of the better teams in the NBA but haven't been able to finish the job.
They showed that they could hang with the Pelicans in both games, with the first contest coming down to the wire. Portland then blew out the Pelicans in the second matchup between the two sides.
