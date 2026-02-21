Blazers Reveal Matisse Thybulle Status vs. Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming out of the All-Star break with a challenging divisional matchup against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, but there is reason to be confident in a win.

The Blazers went into the All-Star break on a hot streak, winning four of five games, and they are now coming out of the week-long rest with some optimistic injury updates. Most notably, defensive-minded wing Matisse Thybulle is set to make his first appearance since Oct. 29.

Thybulle was upgraded to questionable for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a torn left thumb UCL that he suffered in late October, and is now officially available to make his 2026 calendar debut.

Blazers upgrade Matisse Thybulle

Apr 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle (4) and forwards Deni Avdija (8) and Toumani Camara (33) react late in the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Thybulle was traded to the Trail Blazers from the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2022-23 season, and has been one of Portland's best perimeter defenders since. After playing just 15 games in the 2024-25 season, the Blazers were ready to see more from the 28-year-old wing this year. However, a torn UCL and knee tendinopathy have kept him out for nearly four months.

Through 19 appearances since the start of the 2024-25 season, Thybulle has averaged 6.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.3 steals per game, while shooting 49% from the field and 46.3% from three-point range. If Thybulle can stay healthy and keep up that production, he would be a legitimate game-changer on this current Blazers roster.

Of course, Thybulle will likely be limited in his return and for his first handful of games back on the floor, but having him in the lineup at all is much better than him rotting away on the sideline.

Thybulle's contract situation

To make matters worse when it comes to Thybulle's injury problems, the veteran wing made $11 million last season and $11.5 million this season. That means that he has made about $1.2 million for each appearance over the last two seasons. Of course, there is nothing he or the Blazers can do about these injuries, but it gives fans a reason to be upset that he never seems to be available. Luckily, he is now returning, and he needs to prove that he is worth that contract.

After this situation over the past two seasons, though, there is a strong chance that this will be Thybulle's last stretch of games in a Blazers uniform. Thybulle is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer, but for now, he can help the team make a late-season playoff push.