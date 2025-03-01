Blazers Injury Report: Portland Could Be Extremely Shorthanded For Game vs Cavaliers
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday as they look to make it five wins in a row. Portland has been playing very well of late and it has kept them alive within the Western Conference standings for a playoff spot.
But heading into this game against the Cavaliers, Portland could be very shorthanded. Center Deandre Ayton, center Robert Williams III, and forward Matisse Thybulle have all been ruled out for the contest.
Forward Deni Avdija and forward Jerami Grant have both been listed as questionable heading into the game. We should know closer to the start of the game tomorrow who Portland will have available against the Cavaliers.
With both Williams and Ayton ruled out already, the Trail Blazers will rely on rookie center Donovan Clingan for this game. The rookie will have his hands full against a tough Cleveland team that is stacked from top to bottom.
The Cavaliers have a loaded frontcourt so Portland could find itself tested in this game. But the hope is that Avdija and Grant can suit up for this contest.
Both players give more credibility to the Trail Blazers on the court and they could help make this game more competitive Portland may have its hands full against the Cavaliers but they will give it their best effort, no matter who is on the floor for the game.
Portland enters this game against the Cavaliers with a record of 27-33 for the season. They have won four games in a row and have been playing strong basketball of late.
The Trail Blazers have won six of their past 10 games overall and it's vaulted them directly into the postseason race in the West. This team has a faith in itself that not many others seemed to believe they had and it's given them life this season.
This will be a big test for this young Trail Blazers team but a game that could help them out in the playoff chase if they can find a way to win.
