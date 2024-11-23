Blazers Injury Report: Statuses of Multiple Key Starters vs Rockets Revealed

Will Portland have its full slate of starters against the surging Rockets?

Alex Kirschenbaum

Feb 4, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) controls the ball under pressure from Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) and center Deandre Ayton (2) and forward Toumani Camara (33) and guard Anfernee Simons (1) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Will the Portland Trail Blazers have their full slate of starters against the surging Houston Rockets?

According to the NBA's most recent injury report, center Deandre Ayton has seen his status downgraded from doubtful to out as he continues to deal with a deep right index finger contusion. Starting power forward Jerami Grant, who had been questionable, has been upgraded from questionable to available. He's been dealing with an undisclosed illness. Point guard Anfernee Simons will return after missing several games with a right hand sprain. Unfortunately, Scoot Henderson — Simons' backup — is out with a left quad contusion.

Alex Kirschenbaum
