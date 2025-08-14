Blazers Insider Predicts How Center Who Signed Elsewhere Will Perform With New Team
The Portland Trail Blazers had to make some tough decisions when it came to their roster this summer. After having a roster full of young players, they are finally deciding who they want to keep.
Portland made the decision to part ways with Jabari Walker. Walker was considered an energy guy off the bench who could play some small-ball five, which is a valuable skill.
Walker wasn't out of a job for too long. He signed a deal with the 76ers. An insider recently talked about what Walker might be able to bring to the table in Philly.
Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report talked to Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer and mentioned all of the positives that Walker will be able to provide the team off the bench.
“I think his role will be the same on just about any team he’s on — he’s an undersized center and bench-energy big who will rebound and grab loose balls when he’s on the floor. He just does positive things,” Highkin said.
Portland didn't part ways with him because Walker was necessarily a bad player; they simply don't have room for him anymore. They are set at the backup forward spot now that everyone is healthy.
Walker played 12.5 minutes per game for the Trail Blazers this past season, so he was part of their normal rotation. He wasn't able to break into the rotation for more minutes, however.
Walker is good enough defensively to play some small-ball center, but he is going to be more of a player who is on the fringes of the rotation.
Former Trail Blazers player Jabari Walker gets praise for his hustle
The best trait that Walker has is his motor. He plays at 100 percent every time that he steps on the floor, which is a valuable skill. Not everyone plays hard every time they're on the court.
Walker has to develop more of a consistent 3-point shot and rebound better if he's going to see more minutes in his new home, but Blazers fans will be rooting him on in Philly. He was a fan favorite.
This past season, Walker averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.
