Former Blazers Guard Issues Personal Request to President Donald Trump
Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Sebastian Telfair is asking for a personal request to President Donald Trump.
More news: Blazers' Damian Lillard Provides Major Update on Achilles Recovery
Telfair has expressed hope to Trump to pardon him as he's set to report to prison on Tuesday for violating the terms of his release.
“Trump, go check in on my story and you’re definitely going to want to pardon me,” Telfair said. “You’ll hold me accountable and want me to continue to go do good. But I did too good to be sending anybody to jail.”
“I know Donald Trump’s got some big things going on, but Donald Trump, I need you to come holla’ … give your boy a pardon so I could stay home with my baby,” he said.
Telfair also mentioned that if Trump does not come through with his request, he will do his best to improve himself while incarcerated.
Telfair is among 18 other former NBA players charged in 2021 with attempting to defraud the league's healthcare plan out of nearly $4 million.
The former high school basketball phenom said the sentence in his situation stems from a paperwork issue tied to a healthcare fraud case in which he was previously sentenced to time served and the eye of superiors release.
Telfair reached a plea deal in the case. Prosecutors recommended that he serve between 15 and 21 months. He was sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release program.
The former lottery pick was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft out of high school by the Trail Blazers. Telfair made a name for himself at Lincoln High School in Coney Island. There, he established himself as one of the best high school basketball players ever.
He spent the first two seasons of his NBA career in the Pacific Northwest.
Following his first two years of his career, Telfair was traded along with center Theo Ratliff and a 2008 second-round pick to the Boston Celtics for guard Dan Dickau, center–forward Raef LaFrentz, Randy Foye, who was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 6th overall pick, and Brandon Roy.
After his brief stint in Portland and Boston, Telfair was a journeyman playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Telfair played 10 seasons in the NBA.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.