Blazers Insider Warns Team Against Repeating Errors From Damian Lillard Era
The Portland Trail Blazers have shown a ton of growth this season and were close to making the postseason. While the goal ended earlier this week, Portland still has a lot to show for the success of this season.
After finishing in last place in the Western Conference standings a year ago, Portland took that next step forward. This could cause some big changes to happen this offseason, to both the coaching staff and roster.
However, one Trail Blazers insider has warned the organization about making the same mistakes over and over. Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report penned that the Trail Blazers need to be careful not to fall into the same line of thinking that they had when former star Damian Lillard was in town.
"Recognizing that tanking for another high lottery pick is no longer realistic with this group improving as much as it did this year, and making roster upgrades to further that growth and push towards the playoffs, but not going so far in that direction that it boxes them into the exact kind of long-term purgatory they were in for most of Lillard’s prime," wrote Highkin.
This comes following the news of the team signing general manager Joe Cronin to an extension. Portland has a lot of decisions to make this offseason, starting with how the team will be built and who will lead them.
Head coach Chauncey Billups could be let go, and it's a decision looming over the organization. But it will take strong planning to make sure the team goes in the right direction.
Portland saw a lot of success with Lillard but they could never get over the hump. The team was stuck in the purgatory of being a contender but not a true title contender.
With the amount of young talent on the roster now, the Trail Blazers may be able to grow more into a contender, but the team will need to be careful. The front office will have to make smarter choices, and the success will come down to how they go about it all.
