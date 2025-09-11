Blazers Interested in Israeli Forward After Dominant EuroBasket Performance: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers will be heading into the 2025-26 season with high hopes. They currently have a good mix of veterans and young players who they believe can help them reach the next level this season.
More news: Why Blazers Rookie Yang Hansen Could Play a Major Role This Season
The Blazers have a long way to go to reach title-contending status, but they believe they have the pieces in place to achieve that level moving forward.
While their roster appears to be set for the upcoming season, they are reportedly looking to add a European standout big man from Israel, Roman Sorkin.
According to Ian Begley of SNY TV, the Blazers, along with other NBA teams, are interested in potentially acquiring Sorkin.
The Israeli native has been incredible for his home country during the EuroBasket tournament.
More news: 3 Trade Options Blazers Should Explore After Active Offseason
Sorkin, who stands at 6-foot-10 and weighs 229 pounds, has made a name for himself this summer overseas. In this tournament, Sorkin was averaging 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in six games.
In the EuroLeague last season, he was spectacular, averaging 12.9 points per game and 4.1 rebounds. He has proven throughout his career that he can play with the best of them, but this tournament has opened the eyes of many others.
Two Other NBA Teams Are Interested in Sorkin
Not only are the Trail Blazers interested in Sorkin, but so are the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat.
The Knicks currently have two bigs on their roster: Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. Those two were high for New York last season and throughout the playoffs. It's unclear what type of role he could play for the Knicks.
More news: Insider Claims Blazers Star Has 'Bubble' Shot at Hall of Fame
As for the Heat, he would join the likes of Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware. Miami makes a ton of sense for Sorkin as they only have 12 players with fully guaranteed contracts, similar to the Knicks.
The Blazers' roster is already loaded, with a month left until the start of the preseason. Portland has 15 players under guaranteed contracts, so if they were to pursue Sorkin, they'd need to waive or trade one of their current players to make room for the Israeli.
Portland will look to make some serious noise this season in what will be a loaded Western Conference.
Latest Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.