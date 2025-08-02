Blazers, Lakers 3-Player Trade Idea Sends $48 Million Star to LA
Do the Los Angeles Lakers have a Jaxson Hayes problem?
Although he appeared to be developing a nice two-man game as a lob partner for All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic upon the latter's arrival in town, the 7-footer quickly fell out of JJ Redick's favor during the playoffs.
In a five-game first-round series loss, L.A.'s then-starting center got badly outplayed by Minnesota Timberwolves frontcourt standouts Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid at the same position, to say nothing of three-time All-Star power forward (and ex-Laker) Julius Randle.
This summer, Los Angeles brought in former 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick Deandre Ayton to supplant Hayes, although the team did re-sign Hayes to a one-year, veteran's minimum deal.
Can Hayes even be good enough to function effectively as an Ayton reserve in the postseason? He's fine during the regular season, but when rival teams can game-plan against him over the course of a full seven-game series, his warts become apparent.
Per Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World, one solution to the Hayes issue could be bringing in an All-Defensive Team reinforcement from the Portland Trail Blazers.
Maybe Bitar's a Blazers fan, because this feels like a pretty lopsided deal.
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Robert Williams III
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, 2032 Second-Round Pick
As Bitar notes, Portland is hoping to net second-round draft equity in any deal for Williams — although that could prove to be an uphill struggle, as Williams can barely stay healthy long enough to recapture the rim-protecting fortitude that once made him such an intriguing player.
"Filling the Laker’s backup center role behind Ayton, his defensive drops and rebounding give them a certified anchor," Bitar writes. "From Portland’s perspective, Gabe Vincent provides experience; he averaged about 7.2 PPG, 2.0 APG, and nearly 0.7 steals per game over six seasons."
Vincent would be battling another seasoned veteran for minutes, six-time All-Defensive Teamer Jrue Holiday, on a rebuilding Trail Blazers squad that no doubt wants to see young backcourt lottery pieces Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson blossom.
The bloom may be off the rose for Knecht, who was flipped just before the deadline by L.A. in a then-rescinded trade with the Charlotte Hornets. His defensive limitations are glaring, and while his 37.6 percent shooting from 3-point land may be encouraging, the 6-foot-6 Tennessee product also fell out of Redick's playoff rotation thanks to his struggles at the other end.
When Williams can play, he certainly makes his presence felt around the rack — as Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James felt personally last season.
But getting any kind of draft equity of value for Williams' expiring contract represents a win for Portland.
The 27-year-old has played in a combined 61 games across the past three seasons, and overall has missed at least 40 games in five of his seven pro seasons. At his absolute healthiest, in 2021-22, he still sat out for 21 games due to injury.
In just 20 available contests last season, Williams averaged 5.8 points on 64.1 percent shooting from the floor and a career-best 88.2 percent shooting from the charity stripe, plus 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals.
