Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Cup Game Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs have announced their respective injury reports heading into their Emirates NBA Cup group stage matchup on Wednesday night.

Portland has announced that it will be missing at least five players — all along the perimeter — ahead of the contest. A fifth, starting two-guard Shaedon Sharpe, is questionable to play through his strained right calf.

INJURY REPORT 11/26 vs. SAS:



OUT

Scoot Henderson (L Hamstring Tear)

Jrue Holiday (R Calf Strain)

Damian Lillard (L Achilles Tendon)

Matisse Thybulle (L Thumb Ligament Tear)

Blake Wesley (R Foot Fracture)



QUESTIONABLE

Shaedon Sharpe (R Calf Strain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 26, 2025

The usual suspects for the Trail Blazers, meanwhile, have definitively been ruled out.

Ailing Trail Blazers Guards

Point guard Scoot Henderson has yet to play a game thanks to the left hamstring tear that has derailed the start of his third NBA season. Two-time All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday will miss at least the next week or so with a right calf strain. Two-time All-Defensive Team shooting guard/small forward Matisse Thybulle has been out since Oct. 29 recovering from a left thumb ligament tear. Backup guard Blake Wesley remains shelved indefinitely thanks to a fractured right foot.

Nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who tore his left Achilles tendon while still on the Milwaukee Bucks in last spring's playoffs, has explicitly stated he'll miss all of 2025-26 on the mend. As a small, aging guard (he's 35), this is probably the most pragmatic plan of attack for the 6-foot-2 Weber State alum.

The Trail Blazers' increasingly unhappy health luck has muddied what had been a promising 2025-26 season start. Portland has won three of its last seven games to fall to an 8-10 overall record, good for ninth in the Western Conference.

Spurs Injuries

San Antonio, meanwhile, is without All-Star center Victor Wembanyama for at least a few more weeks due to a left calf strain. The Spurs have been hanging on without the 21-year-old Frenchman, and are currently the conference's fifth seed with an 11-5 record.

But the 7-foot-5 All-Defensive First Teamer is hardly the Spurs' only slated absence.

Per the league's latest injury report, reigning Rookie of the Year Spurs guard Stephon Castle is unavailable with a strained left hip flexor. Guard Jordan McLaughlin is unavailable with a strained left hamstring. Two-way player Harrison Ingram is getting more minutes while playing for San Antonio's NBAGL affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

No. 2 draft pick Dylan Harper, meanwhile, is merely questionable to play through a strained left calf.

