Blazers Make Massive Decision on Key Frontcourt Member
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the process of remaking their roster for future playoff runs. They believe in the young core that they have assembled, so now they are filling in the pieces.
Right now, they have four centers on the roster who are vying for playing time heading into next season. The one who has been talked about the least is Duop Reath.
Reath is the player who seems to be lowest on the totem pole when it comes to earning minutes, but the Blazers have made a decision on his contract that might contradict that level of thinking.
The Blazers have decided to guarantee Reath's contract for the upcoming season. He may still face an uphill battle in competing for major minutes with young big men Donovan Clingan and Yang Hansen, plus All-Defensive Teamer Robert Williams III — then again, Williams is rarely healthy.
The Blazers need guys like Reath: cheap, effective, and with room to grow. Reath's ability to stretch the floor at the center position is something they don't have with either Robert Williams III or Donovan Clingan.
Portland likes that Reath plays with a lot of effort on the floor at all times, which should endear him to the coaching staff, as well. He's someone that Chauncey Billups respects.
Reath is going to have to fight with Hansen for the backup center minutes, which are not guaranteed for anyone yet. There's also still a chance that the Blazers move Williams' expiring contract, too.
This is good for Reath. He is able to have the security of his salary for all of next season, so that should help him play freer when he's out there on the court.
The Trail Blazers are going to make sure that they have the right guys playing the right minutes at center, so Reath has to have a good training camp to guarantee himself minutes.
If there are injuries like there were this past season, Reath can step up and play more minutes. Portland trusts him out there, so they don't treat him like a young player.
This past season, Reath averaged 4.2 points, two rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. He shot 42.2 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
