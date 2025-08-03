Blazers, Lakers Trade for $48 Million Big Gets Major Update
A long hoped-for trade that could benefit the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers has received a huge update.
Unfortunately, sources inform Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints that oft-hurt veteran Portland reserve center Robert Williams III could already be hurt — even if he has been bandied about as a possible backup big man to support his ex-Trail Blazers teammate Deandre Ayton in L.A.
Ayton was bought out of his expiring deal with Portland amidst alleged chemistry issues.
"One name who has popped up plenty recently is Portland’s Robert Williams III, but league sources say he may already be banged up," Irwin writes. "Given his injury history and those whispers, the Lakers are weary of trading for him."
This story will be updated...
