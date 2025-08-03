Former Blazers Guard Signs With European Team
A former journeyman NBA guard, who had a proverbial cup of coffee with the Portland Trail Blazers, ties has inked a deal with a new franchise – far away from the league at large.
Montenegrin club Buducnost has announced on X that it has signed ex-Portland guard Skylar Mays.
The 6-foot-4 combo guard was selected with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Louisiana State University.
Across four NBA seasons, the 27-year-old suited up for the Atlanta Hawks from 2020-22, the Trail Blazers in 2022-23 and part of 2023-24, and finally the Los Angeles Lakers to close out that 2023-24 season.
But his place in the league was never secure.
Mays initially inked a two-way deal with Atlanta, dividing his pro hoops run between the Hawks and their G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. He agreed to a second such deal in 2021-22, before seeing that agreement get converted to a standard deal at the end of the season. But he was not retained.
Mays tooled around in the G League for much of the 2022-23 season. He joined the Philadelphia 76ers' NBAGL affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for the opening night of their season. He was traded midseason to the Mexico City Capitanes, an unaffiliated G League club.
In March, Mays' Portland adventure began, when he inked a 10-day deal with the Trail Blazers.
The subsequent fall, he agreed to a two-way deal with the team. Following some solid turns for the team — including a five-game run in which he averaged 12.0 points and 8.2 dimes a night — Mays agreed to a standard deal with the Trail Blazers. Portland cut Mays in January 2024. He linked up with the Lakers on a two-way deal just days after being waived.
During his tenure with Portland, Mays averaged 8.3 points on .422/.347/.833 shooting splits, 4.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 steals a night.
With NBA contracts in short supply last summer, Mays headed abroaded, signing with Turkish EuroLeague squad Fenerbahce. He averaged 5.3 points on .422/.268/.773 shooting splits, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.5 steals in his 24 combined EuroLeague and BSL games.
