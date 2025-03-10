Blazers Likely to Have Multiple Starters Miss Game vs Warriors
As the NBA season draws to a close, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors are set to face off in a matchup that carries significant stakes for both teams, but with very little to lose in the grand scheme of things.
The Warriors, currently sitting in 6th place in the Western Conference, are aiming to maintain their playoff position and avoid the dangerous play-in tournament.
On the other hand, the Blazers, who have battled through adversity all season, are doing everything they can to fight for a spot in the play-in tournament, currently eyeing the 9th seed.
However, both teams are entering this game with injury concerns that could alter the course of the matchup, particularly for Portland, whose already-depleted roster has faced significant setbacks throughout the year.
The Blazers' injury report reveals a troubling list of absences that will likely make their uphill battle even more challenging.
Deandre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III are all confirmed to be out for the game, further depleting Portland’s rotation.
Ayton, the starting center, would have provided a crucial presence in the paint both offensively and defensively, while Thybulle’s perimeter defense and Williams' shot-blocking ability would have helped on the defensive end.
To make matters worse, the Blazers are also dealing with lingering injuries to key role players.
Deni Avdija has been listed as questionable due to a left quad contusion, while Jerami Grant’s right knee tendinitis has left him doubtful for the contest.
If both players are unable to play, Portland’s already thin roster will be stretched even further. Grant, one of the team’s primary scoring options, has been essential to the Blazers’ offensive flow, and his absence would put even more pressure on Damian Lillard to carry the scoring load.
The Blazers’ season has been riddled with injuries, and their ability to stay competitive has been hampered by the lack of a consistent, healthy roster.
With the regular season winding down, every game is critical for Portland’s playoff hopes, but the mounting injuries are a serious obstacle. For a team that has been fighting tooth and nail for any wins they can muster, the absence of key players in this matchup against a seasoned Warriors squad could be the tipping point in a season that’s been defined by struggle and perseverance.
