Is Deni Avdija Playing vs Pistons? Blazers Release Final Injury Report
As the Portland Trail Blazers continue their push for the Western Conference’s 9th spot, they face a crucial matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
Currently sitting in 12th place, the Blazers are just five wins behind the Sacramento Kings, who hold the 9th spot. With just over 20 games left in the season, every game has become vital for Portland’s playoff hopes.
After tough losses to the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder, two of the league's top teams, the Blazers are desperate for a win to keep their playoff dreams alive.
The upcoming game against the Pistons could be the perfect opportunity for Portland to bounce back.
However, injuries continue to challenge the team’s efforts.
Deni Avdija, who has been a steady contributor this season, was listed as questionable due to a left quad contusion. Avdija will not play in this game.
Averaging 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, Avdija has been an important part of the Blazers’ rotation. His scoring ability and versatility in both offense and defense provide a much-needed boost for a team that has struggled with consistency.
With Deandre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III already ruled out for the matchup, the Blazers are dealing with significant depth issues. These three players are key contributors in both scoring and defense and without them, Portland's bench becomes thinner.
The absence of Avdija, if it persists, would only amplify the challenge, as the team will need someone to step up and fill that void.
Additionally, Jabari Walker is also listed as questionable with hand soreness. If he too is unavailable, the Blazers will have even fewer options in the frontcourt, forcing other players to take on expanded roles.
Despite these setbacks, Portland is still in the hunt, and a victory against the Pistons could be the catalyst they need to gain some momentum.
With their playoff chances hanging by a thread, every game from here on out becomes a must-win situation.
If the Blazers can overcome their injury woes and execute well on both ends of the floor, they could still mount a late-season surge that lands them in a postseason spot. The matchup against Detroit will be a test of both their resilience and their ability to adapt to adversity.
