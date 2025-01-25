Blazers Listed as Best Trade For $158M Star Forward
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Feb. 6, and one of the most intriguing names on the market is New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.
At just 26 years old, Ingram is an explosive scorer with a versatile offensive game, making him an attractive target for teams looking to add a star. According to reports from The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are a perfect fit for Ingram, and there’s a possibility that the Blazers could pull off a trade to acquire him.
Ingram, currently on a one-year, $36 million contract, is a player who can make an immediate impact on a playoff-contending team. However, his sizable contract presents a challenge for potential suitors, especially Portland, which is already committed to big contracts for players like Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant.
To make the numbers work, Portland would likely need to send out a combination of players to match Ingram’s salary.
The most straightforward option would be packaging contracts like Matisse Thybulle ($11 million), and Anfernee Simons ($25 million), and additional smaller salaries to meet Ingram’s $36 million figure. Simons would give the Pelicans a promising young guard to build around, helping balance out their roster.
The Blazers would likely also need to offer future draft picks to sweeten the deal, potentially including their 2024 first-round pick.
Ingram’s fit in Portland is seamless. The Blazers have struggled to rebuild following Damian Lillard’s recent exit, and Ingram could be the perfect complement to the team’s centerpiece.
His ability to score efficiently from anywhere on the floor, combined with his length and defensive potential, would provide Portland with another star to share the load with young guards like Sharpe and Scoot Henderson. Ingram’s dynamic scoring would also take pressure off the young backcourt, who has often struggled this year to find consistency.
Furthermore, with Ingram capable of playing both forward positions, he could provide Portland with flexibility in their lineups, creating mismatches against opponents.
For the Pelicans, trading Ingram could be part of a larger plan to retool around Zion Williamson, and the Blazers’ offer could provide them with both veteran talent and valuable future assets.
As the deadline approaches, it will be fascinating to see if Portland makes a push for Ingram, a move that could make them a real contender in the West.
