Wild Trade Idea Sees Blazers Move Jerami Grant For $51M Forward
As we get closer to the NBA trade deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams. Many have them as sellers heading into the deadline but a recent win streak could change that fact.
Portland has won three straight games but the chance of pushing for a playoff spot remains low. In all likelihood, the Trail Blazers will be sellers and they could have a massive impact on how the trade deadline shakes out.
Many teams are interested in players on the roster, with veteran forward Jerami Grant seen as one of the more likely to be dealt. Portland has put Grant into trade talks since the summer, with the Los Angeles Lakers being the most heavily linked to the veteran.
In a new trade proposal by Doug McCain of The Big Lead, Portland parts with Grant and lands one of the more highly-coveted draft picks on the trade market. This deal would have the Trail Blazers trading with the Los Angeles Lakers for Grant.
Here is what a deal could look like:
"Jerami Grant and Toumani Camara. Jerami Grant is someone that the Lakers have had eyes on for years now and in this deal, Lakers get Grant and Camara. And the Blazers get Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and a 2029 first-round pick."
This deal may be tough for the Trail Blazers to swallow since Camara has turned himself into one of their better defenders. Portland has been asking for multiple first-round picks for Grant and to only land one for the two players would be tough.
However, it seems that the asking price could be coming down due to a down year from the veteran wing. Grant is only averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season.
The Trail Blazers would be lucky to net one first-rounder for Grant based on his production this season, making this trade potentially more viable. But the 2029 first-round draft pick could be valuable for Portland, making this deal interesting.
Hachimura could replace Grant in the lineup, while Vanderbilt would be a defensive wing addition. Vincent could be a veteran in the locker room and someone that Portland could flip in a later deal down the line.
All in all, this trade is intriguing and could work out well for both sides.
More Trail Blazers news:
Blazers Notes: All-Star Trade Prediction, Clingan Injury Status, More Deadline Ideas
Blazers Could Land $33M All-Star in Blockbuster Trade
Massive Trade Proposal See Blazers Deal $48 Million Center to West Rival
For the latest Portland Trail Blazers news and notes, stay glued to Trail Blazers On SI.