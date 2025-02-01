Blazers Make Curious Move, Demote Center to G League
The Portland Trail Blazers have assigned a second-year center to their G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, Duop Reath.
The Blazers have assigned Reath to their G League affiliate ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
Reath and Rayan Rupert are both expected to play for the Remix on Sunday when they are on the Windy City Bulls at the Chiles Center. Tip-off is set at noon PT.
In all likelihood, Reath could also play with the Remix on Monday for a back-to-back against the Windy City Bulls.
The Trail Blazers have a log jam at the corner position with Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III, and Deandre Ayton. Because of that, Reath has been glued to the bench.
That could all change after the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but for now, he will work on his game and should get an extensive run at the G League.
Reath earned his way onto the Blazers' roster following a strong Summer League performance as a 27-year-old rookie last season.
The Australian native stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs 245 pounds.
Reath averaged nearly 18 minutes per game last year in 20 starts, but this year, he has only played double-digit minutes three times in the 23 games he’s appeared in.
In those 23 games, Reath is averaging 2.2 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.1 blocks while shooting 37 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three in 5.6 minutes of action.
The last time he played for the Blazers, on Jan. 30, against the Orlando Magic, he played only four minutes and grabbed one rebound.
The most playing time he received this season came on Dec. 6 against the Utah Jazz. The Jazz blew out the Blazers, and Reath played 25 minutes, recording eight points, five rebounds, and one assist.
Reath attended LSU from 2016-18, where he appeared in 64 games and averaged 12.3 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 52.7 percent from the field.
After going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Reath joined the Dallas Mavericks Summer League and eventually played overseas before the Blazers gave him a shot two seasons ago.
It's unclear how long he will remain in the G League.
