Blazers' Matisse Thybulle Reveals Major Update on Future With Team
The Portland Trail Blazers were not able to make the playoffs this year. They tried very hard after the trade deadline to make a push for the play-in, but they fell short.
Now, the Trail Blazers are in a position where they need to make some tough choices. They have to reconfigure their roster to make sure that they can actually contend for the playoffs next season.
Matisse Thybulle was one of the players they were hoping could help them. Unfortunately, he missed most of the season with injuries, as he has during multiple seasons of his career.
Thybulle only played in 15 games this season for the Blazers. He has a player option worth $11.55 million next season, which is something he should probably pick up.
Thybulle mentioned in a recent interview that he will likely be in Portland next season. When talking about the team next season, he seemed to imply that he will be back.
“I can’t wait to get a full season under our belts,” he said. “Because this whole year, especially as we forged our identity as being a defensive team, I was just chomping at the bit.”
Portland would love to have him back if he can stay healthy. He severely sprained his ankle in November and missed most of the season.
His ability to play on-the-ball defense is something that the Blazers don't really have on the roster. They really could have used his ability to get steals and deflections as they were trying to make the playoffs.
Portland is still looking for a young superstar, so they are hoping they will hit the draft lottery. If they don't get the top pick, Thybulle could also be a trade candidate.
If he picks up his player option, it's a nice middle contract that could be packaged with other contracts for someone who can help them next season.
Those decisions will be left to Joe Cronin, who just received a contract extension. He has to try too rebuild this roster.
In just 15 games this season, Thybulle averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
