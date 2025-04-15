Insider Believes Blazers Must Try to Trade 'Disaster of a Contract' This Summer
The Portland Trail Blazers' up-and-down 2024-25 season has finally come to an end.
The team showed clear signs of tanking down the home stretch, and ultimately Portland's surprising defensive growth was enough proof positive for general manager Joe Cronin that fourth-year head coach Chauncey Billups' methods seem to be working.
When the regular season wrapped up, the former Hall of Fame point guard was recently inked to a long-term, multi-season extension to stay with Portland.
Questions linger about how Portland should proceed, armed now with its fourth consecutive lottery pick.
The Trail Blazers boast several veterans on expensive contracts, although their trade market is unclear. Portland could also opt to run back its "two timelines" approach, utilizing its veterans to help its younger players navigate the NBA. The Trail Blazers have been encouraged to offload a pricey piece this offseason by at least one insider.
Jedd Pagaduan of ClutchPoints believes that oft-hurt, prohibitively expensive veteran power forward Jerami Grant is the player Portland needs to trade this summer — if it can even find a taker.
"Before, Grant soaked up a heavy offensive workload, and this is where he derived the majority of his value for the Blazers," Pagaduan writes. "However, with Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons seizing the controls, Grant's presence is almost superfluous, especially when the Blazers already have an impressive forward core of Avdija and Toumani Camara."
Pagaduan shreds Grant, who earned $29.8 million this past season, for having one of the "worst contracts in the association." Grant was available for just 47 contests this season due to injuries, and as Pagaduan notes, Grant has not been available to suit up for the Trail Blazers beyond March 12 for three straight years — a reality the internet has noticed.
Grant also was unavailable in April for an addition season, 2021-22.
"Alas, Grant's trade value is in the gutter, and it's hard to see any contending team talking itself into trading for the three years that's left on his contract," Pagaduan writes. "For better or for worse, the Blazers appear to be stuck with his contract. But if there's a way for them to get out from this disaster of a contract, then they must take it."
Grant, 30, is currently under contract for three more years and $92.6 million. The 6-foot-7 Syracuse product has a $36.4 million player option for the 2027-28 season when he'll be 33.
Pagaduan notes that point guard Anfernee Simons and centers Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III could all be on the trade block this summer.
Grant finished the season averaging 14.4 points on .373/.365/.849 shooting splits, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists a night.
