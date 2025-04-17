Blazers Star Donovan Clingan Has One Massive Offseason Goal
Portland Trail Blazers rookie center Donovan Clingan knows he needs to make changes to his play this offseason, per Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian.
“Everything I’ve been doing these past two months, the second half of the season, really just trying to take everything to the next level,” Clingan said.
In the 30 games he played after the February 6 midday trade deadline (27 starts), Clingan logged averages of 8.2 points on 55.2 percent shooting from the floor and 54.4 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.7 assists and 0.6 steals a night.
More Portland Trail Blazers: Blazers Officially Eliminated From Playoffs After Big Win
As Fentress notes, Clingan intends to improve his speed, his finishing around the rim, his play inside the paint, his shooting form, his 3-point consistency (he connected on 28.6 percent of his 0.7 triple tries a night), and his strength.
Across 67 contests (37 starts), Clingan posted averages of 6.5 points on 53.9 percent shooting from the field and 59.6 percent shooting from the foul line, 7.9 boards, 1.6 blocks, 1.1
After Deandre Ayton suffered a season-ending left calf injury in February, Clingan got extended run as Portland's fill-in starting center. All-Defensive Team backup center Robert Williams III sat out 62 contests with multiple maladies.
More Portland Trail Blazers: Insider Believes Blazers Must Try to Trade 'Disaster of a Contract' This Summer
“It was great to see DC out there get some good bump,” Ayton said of Clingan's progress. “Knowing that he’s a two-time national championship guy, I know he wasn’t used to coming off the bench. So, just having the half of the season, starting, you could definitely see the confidence build up. And you saw his body change a little bit, him getting into better shape.”
For his part, Clingan revealed that Ayton had been nothing but supportive of his evolution.
“If I’m not playing the way I should be, he’ll let me know,” Clingan said. “But if I’m playing well and doing what I have to do, he can be my biggest supporter. I really appreciate that. He’s someone I look up to.”
Williams, meanwhile, was impressed with Clingan's ability to develop and take feedback.
“To see him learn and pick up on stuff and not quit, was the biggest thing for me,” Williams said. “It’s easy to get to this league and realize it’s not all roses, and back away from big stages. But DC is growing.”
Clingan, who won two NCAA championships during his two seasons with the University of Connecticut Huskies, conceded that he was affected by the club's losing ways. Portland finished with a 36-46 record and missed the playoffs.
“When I got drafted here, I knew that it was an organization that was developing and it was gonna take time,” he said. “I just wanted to be a part of something special ... And obviously, I love to win, and I’m a big competitor, but I’m gonna go out there every night and give everything I have.”
More Portland Trail Blazers:
Blazers Legend Carmelo Anthony Inducted into Pro Basketball Hall of Fame
Former Blazers Hall of Famer Calls Out Organization
New Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Send Out Center to Lakers
Blazers Could Send $100M Vet to Lakers in Massive New Trade Proposal: Report
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.