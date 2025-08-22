Blazers New Owner Would Have Tried to Trade for Luka Doncic, Says Insider
The Portland Trail Blazers have a new owner. Tom Dundon now owns two professional sports franchises after buying the Trail Blazers for $4.25 billion. He also owns the Carolina Hurricanes.
Dundon comes into Portland with a lot of bold ideas about how he is going to run the team. He's very excited to start making decisions and trying to make the team into one that can win on the biggest stage.
Dundon wasn't an owner when Luka Doncic was moved from the Mavericks to the Lakers. He apparently would have tried to make a move to bring him to Portland.
The Portland Trail Blazers' new owner would have tried to make a move for Luka Doncic
Doncic wasn't shopped to any other franchise except for the Lakers. Despite that, a source told Jason Quick of The Athletic that Dundon would have tried to make a move for Doncic.
“He brings a swagger,’’ the source said. “If Tom was the owner last year, he would have been trying to get Luka (Dončić). He would be like, ‘Why should the Lakers have him?’’’
Just because Dundon would have wanted Doncic, as would every other owner in the league except for Patrick Dumont, doesn't mean that he would have gotten him.
Doncic has now signed a contract extension with the Lakers, so he clearly is okay with being in Los Angeles. Saying in Portland would have been a tougher sell for him.
New Blazers owner will not be afraid to make big moves
The Blazers haven't made too many massive trades in recent years. Dundon will not be afraid to do that now that he is in control of the team. Of course, he has to be careful to avoid New Owner Syndrome and make a bad trade.
Trail Blazers fans have to be happy that they have an owner who isn't afraid to spend the money needed to bring in some expensive players, more than likely via a trade.
Bringing back Damian Lillard is a good start for Dundon. Now, he's got a superstar to help him get some other players to Portland so that they can have a shot to actually win meaningful playoff games for the first time in a while.
