Blazers News: Expert Claims It’s ‘Hard to Picture’ Chauncey Billups Returning in 2025
The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in a game that they led early on. However, after the second quarter, Los Angeles took full control of the contest.
Despite not having star Anthony Davis, Portland wasn't able to take down the Lakers. It was another frustrating night for this Trail Blazers team and sent them to a record of 11-22 for the season.
While not many expected them to compete this year, Portland was hopeful of the young core developing more. Assuming that Portland doesn't completely turn things around, big changes could be coming.
The first change would likely be at the head coaching position. There have been rumors swirling about the future of Chauncey Billups in Portland and whether he lasts beyond this season.
Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report believes that Billups is unlikely to return as the head coach of the Trail Blazers. As Highkin mentions, Billups is in the final guaranteed year of his contract and it could lead to a departure.
“At this point, if the Blazers didn’t fire Chauncey Billups after the Memphis and Utah losses by 40-plus in the early part of the season, I think they’re probably going to just ride it out until April before parting ways. But, as we’ve covered many times, Billups is in the final year of his contract and the goals he has for his coaching career don’t align with where the organization currently is. I’m not breaking any news when I say it’s hard to picture him being back next season.”
Throughout his tenure in Portland, Billups has struggled to field a winning team. Much of this has to do with the level of talent that he has had but the results speak for themselves.
Through four seasons with the team, including this year, Billups owns a record of 92-187. Portland hasn't won more than 33 games and has missed the playoffs each season.
If Portland does decide to move on from Billups, it will be a move that the front office heavily considers. The organization likes the former All-Star guard but they are also moving toward a new direction as a team.
It remains to be seen what the team will do with the head coach but his days in Portland could be coming to an end. But for now, Portland remains focused on building toward the future with Billups at the helm.
