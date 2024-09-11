Jerami Grant Makes Cryptic Social Media Post Amid Blazers Trade Rumors
The Portland Trail Blazers are still searching for a potential trade partner to take veteran forward Jerami Grant off their hands. Portland has included Grant in all sorts of trade rumors this offseason but so far, nothing has materialized.
The main team that has been linked with Grant has been the Los Angeles Lakers but their hesitency to include two first-round draft picks has held the deal up. Portland general manager Joe Cronin has been firm on his asking price of at least two first-rounders, with Los Angeles not budging on what they would send in return.
The Lakers reportedly would include one first-round pick for Grant but due to his heavy contract, two is pushing it for them. Grant is owed $29.7 million this season and still would have three more years on his deal.
Each season, his salary increases, with the final year of his deal paying him $36.4 million as a 33-year-old. Grant is a good player but his production on the court nowhere matches the price that a team would have to pay him.
However, despite all the trade rumors, Grant made a cryptic social media post that could be him hinting at his future.
"One step at a time"
While this post likely has nothing to do with any trade rumors, the timing is a little odd. Grant has certainly heard his name be placed in rumors all offseason so he knows that anytime he posts anything, it will be broken down to a tee.
Grant could provide a team like the Lakers with a solid three-and-D player. Los Angeles has been looking for ways to improve their roster around stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis all offseason.
Last year, Grant averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He also shot 40.2 percent from beyond the 3-point line, the highest mark of his career.
Portland could net themselves some strong future assets by moving Grant but it remains to be seen if a deal will come to fruition. There is still some time between now and the start of training camp but there doesn't seem to be much urgency to make a deal happen.
For now, Portland will likely head into the season with Grant and potentially look to move him at the trade deadline in February.
