Blazers News: Insider Provides Major Update on Potential Relocation From Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers are up for sale from the Allen family. Once Paul Allen died back in 2018, it was inevitable that his estate would eventually sell the team.
Allen wanted to keep the Blazers in the Pacific Northwest at all costs, and that only became heightened once Seattle lost the Supersonics to Oklahoma City.
With the sale open to anyone at this point, there's a good chance that someone not located in Portland ends up buying the team. What are the odds that they have to move cities?
The odds that the Portland Trail Blazers will relocate has been revealed
According to the Sports Business Journal, it is assumed that the condition of the sale of the team is that they remain in Portland. That was relayed to Phil Knight when he tried to purchase the team in 2022.
Portland has shown a lot of love for the Trail Blazers in the long history that the city has had the team, even if they have fallen on some rough times lately in terms of team quality.
The NBA would love to see the Blazers stay in Portland, as well. They don't want to lose the Pacific Northwest market, and expansion looks less likely by the day.
Expansion would bring the Supersonics back to Seattle, but that idea seems to have cooled in favor of the NBA creating its own European league instead.
The Trail Blazers are likely to stay in Portland in any sale of the team
It would be incredibly surprising to see the team leave Portland at this point. With a rash of new owners entering the league in the last few years, there's always a chance that a team can move.
If there is a team that is a candidate to be moved, it's the New Orleans Pelicans. They haven't had much success since getting a team, and the fans haven't embraced that team as the NBA has hoped they would.
Portland fans should feel good about their team staying for years to come. Now, they can worry about how Damian Lillard will look when he returns to the court in 2026-27.
