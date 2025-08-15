Blazers News: Insider Reveals Astronomical Final Sale Price of Franchise
The Trail Blazers finally have new owners after a multi-year process to find someone to buy the team. Once Paul Allen passed away in 2018, it was inevitable that the Blazers would have new owners.
Jody Allen decided to sell the franchise to Tom Dundon, who is the current owner of the Carolina Hurricanes. Despite some relocation concerns, the Trail Blazers will be staying in Portland.
With the prices of franchises increasing and some NBA franchises getting sold for large amounts in the last couple of years, Portland went for quite a lot of money.
More news: Former Blazers Guard Issues Personal Request to President Donald Trump
The Trail Blazers were sold for $4.25 billion
The final price of the Trail Blazers sale has been released, and it's a doozy. Portland will be sold for $4.25 billion in two separate payments, according to Sportico.
Portland is not seen as a massive market in the NBA, nor are they typically at the top of the list when it comes to the most valuable franchises in the league. Yet, they were sold for an astronomical amount of money.
There has been a rash of sales of franchises in the league over the last couple of years. The Mavericks, Lakers, Celtics, and Trail Blazers have all now been sold.
The price to own a franchise will only go up from here, especially after the new media rights deal kicks in. If the NBA creates its own European League, that will only increase the value of the NBA, too.
More news: Insider Provides Update on Jerami Grant Trade
The Trail Blazers finally have some long-term stability
Now that they have found a buyer, the Blazers finally have some long-term stability. They no longer have to worry about the team possibly moving to another city with some other owner.
Portland might finally have the ability to spend more money into the luxury tax over the next few years, with the fact that they have an owner who is in it for the long haul.
The Trail Blazers are looking to make a run in the 2026 playoffs when Damian Lillard returns after missing all of next year with a torn Achilles. That is when they will be ready to truly make a run at a title.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.