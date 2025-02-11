Blazers News: Scoot Henderson, Deandre Ayton Injured in Lopsided Loss to Nuggets
The Portland Trail Blazers suffered a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, 146-117.
The Blazers not only suffered a tough loss to the Nuggets, but two of their key players, center Deandre Ayton and guard Scoot Henderson, also suffered crucial injuries in the process.
Ayton left Monday's game due to a calf injury and did not return.
Prior to leaving with the injury, Ayton scored 10 points while shooting 5-for-9 from the field and had one block in 19 minutes.
Ayton suffered the non-contact injury in the third quarter and required assistance walking back to the locker room.
The big man will likely undergo further testing before the club provides another update on his status, and Donovan Clingan should see an uptick in playing time if Ayton misses additional time.
Overall, the big man has been solid for the Blazers, averaging 14.4 points per game, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the charity stripe in 30.2 minutes of action and 40 games.
It's unclear how serious Ayton's injury is, but the Blazers have the depth to make up for the potential time he could miss.
As for Henderson, he left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. Prior to the injury, he recorded six points on 2-for-5 shooting from the field, two rebounds, and three assists in 25 minutes before exiting.
Henderson didn't do much with another chance in the starting lineup, and his night got even worse when he departed with an ankle issue.
The Blazers will likely re-evaluate the injury in the morning to determine his availability for Wednesday's game in Denver.
Henderson started in place of Jerami Grant, who was out with a knee injury.
Henderson has made eight starts this season, averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest in that span.
The Blazers have had a roller coaster of a season, from injuries to poor play to playing some of their best basketball, which they have for the last few weeks.
Portland sits as the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference with a 23-31 record. They are 4.5 games back of the final spot in the play-in, but their chances could be derailed without Henderson and Ayton for a significant period of time.
