Blazers News: Scoot Henderson Named Among Players Showing Minimal Improvement This Season
The Portland Trail Blazers are considered one of the league's worst teams.
The 2024-25 season has not been kind to them, as they have endured injuries on their roster and are not a great enough team to compete in an 82-game season with the best of the NBA.
That was the expectation for the Blazers before this season, which remains the case as we approach the halfway mark.
While that is the case, the Blazers have some talent on their side that will be good for them for years to come. However, according to The Ringer's Michael Pina, their lottery pick has not lived up to the hype thus far.
In his latest piece, Pina identified Blazers second-year guard Scoot Henderson as one of seven players who has “least improved” this season.
Pina had Henderson as one of his least improved players this season because of his turnover rate and field goal percentage.
"It’s hard to be the most disappointing player in your draft class two years in a row. But despite expectations taking a downward turn after his abysmal rookie season, Henderson has somehow done it. He isn’t worse, per se, but it’s hard to go lower when you’re already in the basement. In his rookie season, Scoot committed more turnovers per 100 possessions than anybody else and had the lowest true shooting percentage among all qualified players. His jumper is still so broken that there was one play earlier this season in which he caught a pass with less than two seconds on the shot clock and the nearest defenders still decided to close out on his teammate...
"Scoot has been on the court for just eight final buzzers this season. Last Thursday’s loss against the Lakers was the first time he played the entire fourth quarter. He’s still young, and there’s still quite a bit of time before Portland has to make a real financial decision about Henderson’s future. But the Dennis Smith Jr. vibes are starting to swell. Once upon a time, he was a can’t-miss prospect who accelerated Damian Lillard’s exit from Portland. And if he can’t space the floor or be trusted with the ball in his hands, it will be hard for Chauncey Billups to play him with other members of Portland’s core, knowing their development will be affected by the strain Henderson’s flaws put them through."
Looking at the numbers alone, Henderson has certainly slowed down his play. He is averaging four fewer points per game compared to his rookie season, 14.0 to 10.8.
In addition, his percentage from beyond the arc is worse, although he is attempting one fewer three than last season.
The 20-year-old has shown flashes of his potential, and with a team like the Blazers, who want to grow their young players, it will be suitable for his development.
