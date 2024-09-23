Blazers 'Not in a Rush' To Make Trades This Year
As the Portland Trail Blazers get ready for another new NBA season, they are focused on trying to be much more competitive this year. After finishing last season with a record of 21-61 for the year, Portland saw its finish in last place within the Western Conference.
The team traded away star point guard Damian Lillard before the start of the season and finally entered into a much-needed rebuild. The Trail Blazers have built up a good, young core of players that they believe can help them get back into a place of contention.
It may take some time but Portland is using this coming season as a growth and development year.
The team has also been rumored to be looking into moving some of their more veteran pieces to net themselves future assets. However, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Portland may not be in any sort of rush to make a deal happen.
"The franchise has an expensive, long-term investment in Jerami Grant (30), a couple of more-established-but-still-young players in Deandre Ayton (26) and Anfernee Simons (25), and also a group of developing prospects that includes Shaedon Sharpe (21), Scoot Henderson (20) and Donovan Clingan (20). If the younger group represents the future, will Ayton and Simons, who both have two years left on their deals, stick around? Portland may not be in a rush to make changes, but the immediate direction is unclear with the team’s most expensive players."
The direction that Portland is looking to go is up but that can only happen if the players on the roster actually develop their games. This means having more playing time and reps in the regular season to learn on the fly.
The Trail Blazers owe it to these younger players to give them the playing time that they need so they can help expedite this rebuild. Having veteran players who won't likely be part of the franchise's future take minutes away is a recipe for disaster.
Of course, having veterans around can help any team, especially one like Portland. But guys such as Jerami Grant and even Deandre Ayton could net the Trail Blazers some nice assets in any trade.
General manager Joe Cronin has been firm in his trade talks, holding onto his strong asking prices. For now, Portland may not make any deals but they could be an active team once the trade deadline rolls around in February.
