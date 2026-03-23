Road Trip Reveals Where Blazers Stand in Power Rankings

The Portland Trail Blazers are approaching the final 10 games of their regular season schedule, and they hope they can get as many wins as possible to get in 8th place in the Western Conference standings.

They are just coming off of a 3-2 road trip, which somewhat reflects the team's placement in power rankings across the internet.

NBA.com, John Schuhmann (19, no change)

"A three-game winning streak had the Blazers within a game of .500, but their five-game trip ended with a wire-to-wire defeat in Denver on Sunday," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Blazers are also tied (with Denver) for the most home-heavy remaining schedule, with seven of their final 10 games at the Moda Center. Their win over the Nets last Monday was just the fourth time this season they’ve allowed less than a point per possession, so they’re probably happy to see the league’s 30th-ranked offense again just a week later."

The Athletic, Law Murray (19, up 1)

"The Trail Blazers spent this week beating up on teams they needed to beat up, which included a short-handed Minnesota outlet, before losing to a full-strength Denver squad," Murray wrote.

"They are very relevant in the West Play-In picture, and they have gone 11-9 in Shaedon Sharpe’s injury absence (which also roughly coincides with Scoot Henderson’s return from injury). Deni Avdija is also getting healthier, appearing in eight straight games after missing 16 of the previous 24; Avdija is still a necessary free-throw merchant, but his 3-point shot has been dry."

USA Today, Clemente Almanza (19, no change)

"Things are turning around for the Trail Blazers. At the right time, too. They've won four of their last six games. Donovan Clingan has exploded onto the scene. He had 28 points and 13 rebounds in a win over the Pacers," Almanza wrote.

"Portland is seeing him make an NBA jump. While that's exciting for their postseason ambitions this year, it's even more so for their long-term picture. They've whiffed on recent prospects. But he feels like a sure-fire hit to at least be a starter."

Overview

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan during the second half against the Denver Nuggets. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Blazers have a favorable schedule for their final 10 games of the season. Every contest on the four-game homestand is against a team that won't be in the postseason in a few weeks. They will then head to Tinseltown at the end of the month for arguably the most important game left in the season against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road. That game could very well decide which team finishes higher in the Western Conference standings.

The Blazers need to use this home stand coming up to give themselves the best possible chance at a cushion going into that all-important game.

If the Blazers can come together and build a winning streak this week, that should give them a decent amount of confidence going into the final two weeks of the season.