Blazers Notes: Blazers Signs Guard, Major Sale Update, $160M Star Receives Unfortunate Title

Nelson Espinal

Apr 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups gestures to his team during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Portland Trail Blazers signed guard Javonte Cooke to an Exhibit-10 deal ahead of NBA training camp getting underway.

Cookie is a former Oklahoma City Blue player who spent time in the G-League. He will now fight for a spot on the roster for Portland, who will miss superstar Damian Lillard next season.

In other news, the franchise is in the process of getting sold, and reporter Sean Highkin has provided an update on the sale.

Portland, according to Highkin's reporting, is expected to finish the sale before the end of the upcoming season, giving them months for it to get finalized.

Finally, forward Jerami Grant was labeled as one of the most overpaid players in the NBA after breaking down his big deal with the franchise.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

