Trail Blazers Sale Receives Massive Update
The Portland Trail Blazers have been held in limbo for quite a while. Ever since Paul Allen passed away in 2018, the future of the franchise in Portland has been a bit murky.
Tom Dundon finally emerged as the guy who is going to buy the team. Allen's widow decided to finally sell the team, and Dundon is the guy who had the best offer.
The next steps of the sale have finally been announced. The two sides have formally entered into an agreement to facilitate the sale, and now there is a timeline for when it will all be finished.
The Trail Blazers Has a Timeline for When The Sale of The Organization Will Finalize
Now that the two parties have formally entered into an agreement, the sale should be finalized before the end of the season, according to Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report.
Having this sale closed by the end of the season is the ideal timeline for the Blazers. This will allow Rundon to be in charge before next season starts so that he can start implementing his vision.
Rundon also owns the Carolina Hurricanes, so he knows what it means to run a sports franchise. He will know how to change the organization into one that will win more often.
Rundon has also pledged to keep the team in Portland, so there is no threat of the team moving. He can also start the process of figuring out if the team wants to build a new arena.
The Trail Blazers Have Their Future Secured
Once this sale is officially closed, the Blazers will have their future secured. Then, they can just solely focus on making their team the best that it possibly can and try to win titles.
On the court, nothing changes for the Trail Blazers this year. They are still going to try to make the playoffs with the group of young players that they have. Then, they will try to make playoff noise in 2026-27 when Damian Lillard is able to return.
Portland fans have to be happy that this saga is finally almost over. Now, they don't have to worry about losing the team.
