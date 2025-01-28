Blazers Notes: New Trade Prediction, Toumani Camara Breakout, Jerami Grant Rumors
As the NBA trade deadline nears, the Portland Trail Blazers could reunite with a fan favorite in center Jusuf Nurkic. The blockbuster deal would involve four teams in order to engineer Nurkic's return to Portland.
Toumani Camara's breakout season has impressed several NBA players, including Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.
In other news, the rumors surrounding Jerami Grant have not ceased. There has been a surprise team named as a potential landing spot for Grant.
