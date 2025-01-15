Blazers Announce Schedule Changes Amid Southern California Wildfires
The Portland Trail Blazers announced a change to their schedule amid the Los Angeles wildfires that have wreaked havoc on the region.
The Blazers have announced that the scheduled game with the Washington Wizards has been moved from March 18 to March 17. This is part of a series of changes due to the postponed games caused by the LA wildfires.
The Blazers are among eight other teams whose schedules have been altered due to the wildfires. The NBA announced on Wednesday.
The Blazers, along with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Atlanta Hawks, have altered their schedules to accommodate the changes.
Portland will now get one day of rest before they play the Memphis Grizzlies at home on March 19.
The schedule change is not until another two months from now. In the meantime, they have lost three consecutive games and have a 13-26 record.
The Blazers are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference and sit 6.5 games back of the No. 10 seed in the West. Portland is considered one of the worst teams in the league, and by the time they play in the March 17 game that was rescheduled, they could look like a different team.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Blazers could be one of the more active teams, but they will be sellers. Many of their top veteran players are on the trading block, and there is a chance they could make multiple trades prior to Feb. 6.
The Blazers could make massive roster changes as they seek the best pick possible in June's NBA Draft.
In the meantime, the Blazers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in their next contest on Thursday, Jan. 16. They will host the Clippers and search for their ninth home win of the season.
As things stand, Portland has a nine percent chance to land the No. 1 overall pick. The five teams in front of them are the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Washington Wizards.
