Blazers Predicted to Land Potential Future All-Star in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Portland Trail Blazers are still trying to find a superstar on their team after trading away Damian Lillard before the start of last year. This trade proposal would give them a chance to have someone who could develop into one. This is the proposal:
Golden State Warriors Receive: Deni Avdija, Robert Williams III
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, 2027 First-Round Pick (GSW), 2031 First-Round Pick (GSW)
Portland would send away two relatively young guys, but only one of them is someone who could be a part of the future. Avdja has played the best basketball of his career in the last few weeks.
Read more: NBA Insiders Still Confused on Whether Blazers Want to Rebuild or Win
He is someone who would really help the Warriors because of his ability to rebound from the forward spot. Williams isn't someone who the Blazers have to keep because of his unavailability. He just can't stay healthy.
Bringing in Jonathan Kuminga would be a massive win in this trade for the Blazers. He has the potential to develop into an All-Star with his size and his skill.
Podziemski is also a player who can develop into a good piece. While he isn't the same caliber of talent that Kuminga is, he would be an upgrade for Portland to their roster.
Getting two first-round picks included with this trade would be the cherry on top. The Blazers are in search of young players and draft capital. This trade would give them the best of both worlds.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers Playoff Rooting Guide This Week: What Portland Should Watch For
For Golden State, this trade doesn't make a lot of sense. While they do get some much-needed depth in the frontcourt, how much is Williams actually going to play moving forward?
Avdija is a really good player, but is he worth two, good young players and two first-round picks? That's essentially what is being traded here in that scenario because of Williams' inability to stay on the court.
So far this season, Avdija is averaging 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Williams' season is over, and he averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in just 20 games.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Blazers Predicted to Land Zion Williamson in Blockbuster Offseason Trade
Blazers Surprisingly Predicted to Make Postseason by NBA Insider
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.