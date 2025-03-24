Blazers Surprisingly Predicted to Make Postseason by NBA Insider
After finishing in last place of the Western Conference standing a year ago, the Portland Trail Blazers have taken a massive step forward this season. With a few weeks left in the regulat season, Portland is playing meaningful games and is directly in the playoff hunt.
The Trail Blazers are just 2.5 games back of a playoff spot and they could easily make a run down the stretch of the season. But how realistic are their chances? One NBA insider believes that Portland will indeed reach the postseason.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report predicted how the Play-In standings would go in each of the two conferences. Within, Favale predicted that Portland would indeed make the postseason this year.
"Many will be hesitant to buy the Portland Trail Blazers as a play-in team. They aren't supposed to be one, which theoretically increases the likelihood they punt on the chase. And for as hopeless as the Suns seem, outperforming a team with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker down the stretch is a tall order...in theory."
"The Blazers are good enough to do it. They have the league's fifth-best defense since Jan. 1, and many of their most-used lineups are trucking opponents, including the current starting five, for basically two months. None of this is a sample size small enough to be considered fluky."
While the team is coming off a tough loss to the Boston Celtics in their last game, they have generally been playing very well of late. This has allowed them to get back into the playoff hunt and they have been fighting all season long.
Even if the Trail Blazers don't reach the postseason, they should be proud of how this year has turned out. The franchise entered the year looking for growth of their young core and they certainly have seen that all year long.
The road may be tough down the stretch but if this team puts their best effort forward, fans will appreciate it. If Portland does make it in, fans would be fully ready to support them.
