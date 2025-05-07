Blazers Predicted to Land Potential Steal in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The Portland Trail Blazers have the 10th-best odds of securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, placing the team in a position to ensure at least a top 10 selection in the draft.
CBS Sports reporter Adam Finkelstein developed a mock draft prior to the lottery to estimate the players teams might acquire if they maintain the same order as determined by the lottery.
In his mock draft, he has the Blazers selecting guard Jeremiah Fears from Oklahoma, a player he has ranked 7th.
More Portland Trail Blazers: Blazers Draft Assets Ranked Surprisingly Low
Finkelstein had the team selecting 10th, although Portland is unlikely to actually utilize that position, given that the lottery can completely alter the draft order.
Still, he offered some analysis of what Fears would bring to a rebuilding Blazers.
"Fears is a high-upside playmaking lead guard and while he likely won't be ready to play right away, he could provide a long-term contingency plan should Portland ever reach the conclusion that the backcourt experiment of Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe just hasn't gelled the way they hoped they might," he wrote in his mock draft.
More Portland Trail Blazers News: Blazers Announce Good Luck Charm in Cooper Flagg Pursuit
Fears presents the Blazers with a unique prospect who, while still raw, can develop into a top-notch star given his impressive handle and shot creation ability, all while being one of college basketball's youngest freshmen at just 18 years old.
Given the team's impressive backcourt, Fears could serve as an understudy while he refines his game and eventually takes over a starting position.
The pick would be a surprise considering that Henderson, Simons, and Sharpe are the best players on the team, providing offensive creation and extreme athleticism that few other backcourts in the league possess.
It is possible that one or even two of those three players could be moved on from if they do not work well as a group.
There are concerns that those three guards, while possessing good offensive skills and qualities, are somewhat limited in terms of defense, and a more balanced backcourt would lead to a better fit.
Fears could develop into a strong on-ball defender, given his tenacity and commitment. However, he will need to add strength when facing more physically imposing guards.
He could be a project worth investing in for Portland, who is still quite a ways away from being a legitimate playoff team.
More Portland Trail Blazers: Blazers Face Major Contract Extension Decisions on Multiple Stars
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.