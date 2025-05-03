Blazers Draft Assets Ranked Surprisingly Low
After seemingly discovering an intriguing, defense-first identity once the calendar rolled over to 2025, the Portland Trail Blazers still finished short of a play-in tournament appearance this spring, with a 36-46 record.
Still, the future could be bright for Portland, in terms of just the young talent it has already accrued.
That said, the Trail Blazers' future draft equity has been ranked shockingly low in a fresh list from ESPN's Bobby Marks and Jeremy Woo appraising all 30 NBA clubs' assets.
Woo and Marks consider Portland's collection of future picks to be just the 16th-best in the league, out of 30 teams.
This is not ideal for a club that has finished in the draft lottery for four consecutive seasons, and that still lacks a surefire multi-time All-Star prospect. Guards Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe have shown flashes of brilliance, but have generally been inconsistent.
Forwards Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara are now the most intriguing pieces on the team's roster. Avdija, in particular, logged plenty of triple-doubles down the season's home stretch.
In 2025, Portland possesses its own first round pick, but doesn't have a second round selection. The Trail Blazers have eight impending first round selections, including all seven of their own. They also have the draft rights to the second-most favorite pick from among their own, the Boston Celtics' and the Milwaukee Bucks' in 2029.
Portland has swap rights with the Bucks in 2028 and 2030. Given the uncertainty now surrounding nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee, those picks could become incredibly valuable for the Trail Blazers.
Portland also has five future second round picks. It only owes a lottery-protected first round pick to the Chicago Bulls between 2026-2028.
"The Blazers saw positive strides from their young players this season and have their own pick in the lottery to add to that group, with GM Joe Cronin earning a contract extension," writes Woo. "They are well-covered at center with Deandre Ayton and the emerging Donovan Clingan, and are holding out for more improvement from Scoot Henderson."
Ayton, combo guard Anfernee Simons, hopefully Jerami Grant, and perhaps even oft-hurt former All-Defensive Teamers Matisse Thybulle and Robert Williams III could all conceivably be traded for younger pieces and/or more draft assets.
"But Portland should be open-minded about targeting upside wherever the pick lands in the lottery," Woo adds. "Upgrading the perimeter defense should be a strong consideration, but the Blazers need star power if they can find it at No. 10. If their pick jumps, that task gets easier. "
