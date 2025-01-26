Blazers Predicted to Move Deandre Ayton For All-Star Forward
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline this year. Portland has a cast of players who opposing teams could be interested in trading for, making them one of the biggest organizations during the deadline.
One name that has been rumored to be moved is center Deandre Ayton. With the Trail Blazers' plethora of centers on the roster, it has made Ayton the odd man out in the rotation and potentially the long-term plans.
In this new trade scenario, Portland moves on from Ayton and lands itself an All-Star talent to work with. The deal would be between the Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Using the Spotrac trade machine and abiding by the new CBA restrictions in place, here is what a deal could look like:
Trail Blazers receive: Julius Randle and Talen Horton-Tucker
Bulls receive: Deandre Ayton, a 2028 first-round draft pick, and a 2031 second-round draft pick
Timberwolves receive: Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu
The Timberwolves cut the Randle experiment short and bring in a player who can help them go for a title this year. Adding Vucevic to the mix will help them somewhat resemble the big man duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. While Vucevic isn't on the same level as Towns, he fits better in the system than Randle does.
The Bulls land Ayton as they continue in their rebuild. Chicago also gets some additional draft picks to work around while clearing some extra cap space in the process.
And as for the Trail Blazers, they get Randle to put on this team as they try to take a leap forward in the standings. Randle could better serve this Portland team, playing in either the three or four spot in different lineups.
If things don't work out, the Trail Blazers could always flip him in another deal down the line. But if the team does end up trading veteran wing Jerami Grant, Randle could serve as a nice replacement on the roster.
Randle does have his faults but he likely serves Portland better than Ayton does at this point. This could be an interesting move from the Trail Blazers perspective as they continue the rebuild.
