Blazers Notes: Jerami Grant Trade Rumors, Deandre Ayton Could Be Moved, More

Jeremy Hanna

Jan 19, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots a jump shot during the second half against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Despite being on a four-game winning streak, the Portland Trail Blazers are still at 13th place in the Western Conference with a 17-28 record. This means that experts and fans are still looking at the team to make some big moves before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6.

Naturally, most proposals focus on star forward Jerami Grant, who has averaged 15.1 points, 3.5 total rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game across 34 games this season. One rumor even sends the Olympic gold medalist to a team that is a definite playoff contender.

Additionally, center Deandre Ayton remains a prime trade candidate for Portland, averaging 13.8 points, 10.2 total rebounds, 1.5 assists, one block, and 0.8 steals per game. However, his market value may be too much to send away.

