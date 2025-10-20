Blazers Predicted to Take Major Leap in Key Category
With few people outside of the Pacific Northwest watching the Portland Trail Blazers on a game-to-game basis, it may come as a surprise to learn that this team is among the most elite defensive groups in the league.
More news: Blazers Forward Predicted to Be In Contention For Major End of Season Award
Over the course of the 2024-25 season, the Blazers steadily got better and better on the defensive end of the floor. Toumani Camara blossomed into a star earning All-Defensive Team honors. Center Donovan Clingan became legitimately one of the league's best rim-protecting forces. Now in a starting role, he should see his production levels increase even further.
The Blazers also added Jrue Holiday to the team this past offseason. A veteran with grit and Championship DNA, he's the perfect addition to a core seeking on-court leadership.
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports is a big believer in the Blazers' ability to defend. So much, in fact, that he projects the team to be the No. 7 defensive unit in the NBA heading into the 2025-26 season.
'Great Defenders Up and Down the Roster'
"There are great defenders up and down this roster, and last year's late-season surge was evidence of a sustainable defensive competitor. Donovan Clingan was great in a lower-minutes role last season and should only help the defense as a full-time starter," Quinn writes. "The perimeter is loaded. Yes, Jrue Holiday is probably best served covering forwards now as he's aged, but with Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara in place, that's not an issue.
The question is how the Blazers balance winning this year and developing for the long haul. Who gets more backup center minutes, Yang Hansen or Robert Williams III?" Quinn wonders, seemingly forgetting that Robert Williams III — who now misses more of the year than he plays— is already hurt. It'll be Hansen by default. "Because the former is in the organization's best long-term interests, but also probably leads to some early growing pains that hurt the overall team performance.
More news: Former NBA Guard Responds to Possible 'Adidas Curse' Causing Damian Lillard's Achilles Tear
"The offense needs either Shaedon Sharpe or Scoot Henderson to break out. How do their defensive limitations affect the team?" Quinn asks. "The Blazers were a stellar defensive team down the stretch last season. They should be quite good again this year. Exactly how good will depend on how they balance the present and the future."
The Blazers will likely hang their hat on the defensive end as the youngsters on offense (Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson) continue to develop into credible NBA-level starters.
Even if Portland isn't in position to make the postseason, this is the type of frisky, physical, athletic team that no one will want to play on the road in the second night of a back-to-back.
Latest Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.