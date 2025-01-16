Blazers Provide Injury Update on Three Key Players Ahead of Clippers Game
The Portland Trail Blazers have now lost three straight headed into Thursday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Portland sits in 13th place in the Western Conference, and they have really struggled this season with rebuilding and injuries.
Ahead of the meetup between Portland and Los Angeles, the Blazers have critical players listed on the injury report, that could severely impact the result of the game. Blazers reporter Sean Highkin shared an update on Portland’s Jerami Grant, Deni Avdija, and Robert Williams III.
Grant has played a significant role for Portland since joining the team in 2022. At the forward position, he is a dynamic scorer, having the ability to create his own shot, stretch the floor with his shooting, and push the ball in transition.
He’s also one of the team’s best defenders, using his size and versatility to guard various players on the floor.
The 30-year old suffered a face contusion, ultimately missing eight consecutive games for the Blazers. He has been ruled out for the matchup against Clippers as well, with no timeline for a return. As Portland continues trying to figure out ways to win, losing Grant comes as a major blow.
Avdija has also been a dynamic contributor to Portland’s offense this season. Not only is he a reliable scorer on the team, averaging 14.0 points this season, but he’s also a secondary ball-handler, allowing players like Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe to find good open looks.
The 24-year-old went down with a recent ankle injury that kept him out of the team’s previous matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Portland has listed Avdija as doubtful ahead of Thursday evening.
Williams is the last of the trio who have been listed on the injury report prior to the game. The big man is notorious for his shot-blocking and rim protection, averaging 1.7 blocks and 5.0 rebounds per matchup.
Williams missed Portland’s last game with an illness, and has now been listed as doubtful alongside Avdija prior to the Clippers matchup.
As Portland struggles to find its way this season, losing Grant, Williams, and Avdija heavily impacts the depth of the roster. The team has already been through lots of adversity following the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade, and really couldn’t afford to lose anyone during their rebuilding season.
The team is hopeful to see speedy recoveries from these players.
