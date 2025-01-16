Donovan Clingan Injury Status For Blazers vs Clippers
As the Portland Trail Blazers get ready to take on the Los Angeles Clippers tonight, they will be doing so without center Donovan Clingan. Clingan suffered an ankle injury and will be re-evaluated in about one week to see if he can return to the court.
Cligan left the Trail Blazers game against the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week after attempting to block a shot. The rookie center landed kind of awkwardly when coming down and his ankle suffered the brunt of the gall.
The big man walked to the locker room under his own power, thankfully, making this a potentially minor injury. But Portland won't take any risks with their rookie sensation so they will make sure he is completely better to allow his return to the floor.
With Clingan to miss some time, it will open up more playing minutes for the other big men in the frontcourt rotation. Players such as Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III, and Duop Reath should see an increased role within the Portland rotation moving forward.
While the injury to Clingan is a blow to the Trail Blazers, this also allows the others to get more reps. With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Portland has been expected to be one of the more active teams around the NBA.
Opposing teams have been interested in some of the centers on the Trail Blazers roster, including Williams III and Reath. Ayton has garnered some interest but he seems to be the most unlikely of the three to be traded.
Many around the NBA expect Portland to move at least one center as they have a logjam up front. Williams III has likely gotten the most interest around the NBA but Portland does value him highly.
However, his injury concerns are real, and opposing teams will use that in a potential package back to the Trail Blazers. But this injury to Clingan does allow for more coverage for these trade targets as we approach the deadline.
The hope is that the injury isn't too serious but it seems that the rookie avoided anything major.
