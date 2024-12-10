Blazers Provide Massive Injury Update on Rookie Center Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers star rookie center Donovan Clingan has been cleared for on-court workouts and will be considered day-to-day moving forward.
Blazers insider Sean Highkin shared the news via X.
Clingan has missed the last seven games due to a left MCL sprain.
His next chance to play will be on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.
Clingan was playing well before the injury, averaging 7.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks in 22.7 minutes per game across six consecutive starts. Overall, he is averaging 5.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks while shooting 52.6 percent from the field in 17.0 minutes per game.
Clingan has been a bright spot for the Blazers, and his return will be a sight for sore eyes for the team. He last played on Nov. 23 against the Houston Rockets, where he recorded a ridiculous stat line. Although he didn't record a single point, he gobbled up 19 rebounds along with three blocks in their win over the Rockets.
The Trail Blazers have struggled mightly without their star rookie center on the court. In the last seven games he has missed, the Trail Blazers recorded a 1-6 record and have gone blown out three times.
The Trail Blazers selected the star rookie center from the University of Connecticut with the No. 7 overall pick.
Clingan's time in Connecticut was special. He helped UConn win back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024. Clingan was huge for the team, as he was named to the Al Honorable Mention All-American Team in 2024 and was a part of the Big East All-Freshman Team in 2023.
The Trail Blazers now sit with an 8-16 record, which is good for 13th in the loaded Western Conference. The Blazers are 4.5 games back from the 10th seed and 10.5 games back from the top spot in the West, although the one seed is not a realistic spot for the Blazers.
Although the Blazers have a better chance of securing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft than they do of making the playoff or even the play-in tournament, it will be nice to have Clingan back on the court.
Clingan has shown his prowess through 17 games, and if he can continue to play well, he could be in contention for Rookie of the Year.
The last time the Blazers had themselves a Rookie of the Year was in the 2012-13 season with Damian Lillard.
More Blazers: Blazers Plummet Down Latest NBA Power Rankings After Rough Week